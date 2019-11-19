Those looking purchase second-hand clothes and other items might soon need to travel a little bit further.
The Heart of Texas Goodwill location in downtown Temple will officially be closing next month, according to the group’s headquarters in Waco.
All items at the store will be marked off 25 percent until all of the store’s merchandise is gone.
The Goodwill store, 11 N. Fourth St., is one of the organization’s retail locations, with the group having another retail location and job connection center in South Temple at 4108 S. 31st St.
From now until the store closes on Dec. 16, the downtown location will be cutting back hours of operation. Employees at the store said that they will be cut store hours to only being open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
For Temple resident Will Rachal, shopping at the downtown Goodwill store is something that he does at least once a month. While he says he will be able to visit the other location in South Temple, Rachal said that the closure could affect some lower-income residents who can’t get to South Temple.
“I live in downtown, but it isn’t going to be too bad for me to go (to South Temple),” Rachal said. “I kind of feel sorry for the people who live down here who might not have transportation. It’s not that big of a deal for me to go down 31st Street, but for somebody who walks down here to get clothes and stuff for their family that might be kind of a hardship for them.”
Goodwill will continue to operate stores in South Temple, Belton and Killeen. Aside from Goodwill, downtown Temple has other thrift stores such as St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple at 106 W. Avenue D.
Officials with Heart of Texas Goodwill headquarters in Waco did not respond to Telegram requests for additional information by press time Tuesday.