Ralph Wilson Youth Club celebrated Giving Tuesday — an international day of charitable donation — “with a campaign to raise funds for new educational experiences for members.”
The club’s initiative joins other non-profits and millions worldwide in an annual charitable movement that launched in 2012.
Youth club staff were hopeful to have raised enough funds to purchase a number of new materials to benefit club members’ educations. They believe the acquisition of these materials will positively aid in impacting the lives of children and their futures.
However, the club will need the community’s help fundraising for substantial improvement among these materials, club Academic Director Lynnsay Macey said in a release.
Funding will be put toward the purchase of 24 new Chromebooks and two Chromebook carts. These technological upgrades will be used for science, technology, engineering and math courses, book clubs, RWYC’s TV broadcast, technology courses, homework completion and Lead4Change.
Reading and math intervention curriculum and summer field trip sponsorships will benefit from donations.
Donations of $150 will purchase a single Chromebook, $350 will buy a Chromebook cart and $700 will fund the complete set of reading and math intervention curriculum.
Macey said the youth center reached the halfway point of their fundraising goal midday Tuesday, and are hoping to reach their full goal by the evening. The organization’s fundraising website, however, will remain active throughout the week to allow for more donations.
“Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good,” Macey said. “Over the past seven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts.”
Macey invites people interested in joining the club’s Giving Tuesday initiative to go to www.facebook.com/rwyckids.