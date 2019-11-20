BELTON — The 439 Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Wednesday evening for parts of its Belton service area after some customers experienced reduced water pressure.
Customers affected by the notice are on East Lakeshore Drive, Eagle Point West Avenue, Jackson Drive and Bob White Lane.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption.
In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will issue a rescind notice.
Customers with questions may contact Erron Lowry of 439 Water Supply Corp. at (254) 613-3100.