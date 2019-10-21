BELTON — Texas voters are considering whether to approve 10 constitutional amendments, but state lawmakers may need to improve at least two of them when they meet again in 2021.
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, on Monday morning said Propositions 3 and 7, should they pass, will need to be looked at again during the next legislative session.
Monday was the start of the early voting period for the Nov. 5 election.
Proposition 3 would allow for a temporary property tax exemption for landowners affected by natural disasters.
House Bill 492 — an already-approved measure that enables the amendment to go into effect — allows people with property damaged during a disaster to apply for an exemption for a portion of their property taxes. The exemption would have to be adopted by a taxing entity, and be in an area declared a disaster by the governor.
The damage would be ranked on four levels that correlate to an exemption between 15 percent for a slightly damaged property to 100 percent for a total loss.
Shine authored HB 492 and House Joint Resolution 34 — the bill that called for a constitutional amendment.
“A compromise that we had to obtain from the Senate was to make this mandatory up until to the point that tax rates are set,” Shine said, explaining it was needed to get the upper chamber’s approval. “After that it would be a local option for the local tax entities if the event occurred after that.”
In 2021, Shine said, legislators may need to make that mandatory for the rest of the year.
“The only problem that creates, and we couldn’t figure out how to rectify this, was once the tax rates are set and entities … set their budgets, if you come back in and grant exemption then it’s going to affect your tax receipts and the budget you passed,” he said.
Commissioner Bill Schumann told Shine that if a disaster on the scale of Hurricane Harvey hit the area, Bell County’s budget would essentially vanish. The exemptions would take revenue away from the county, he said.
The county could recoup its revenues through reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Shine said. That, Schumann responded, could take years.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the county — as well as other local governments — would have to do one of two things to their budgets: Spend fund reserves and hope FEMA funds come in the future or possibly cut parts of the budget.
“There will be expenses. There are things you have to do,” Blackburn said.
Talks are already underway to begin patching up the amendment — which Shine said he expects to pass.
As for Proposition 7, it would allow state entities managing land and other assets in the Permanent School Fund — an education endowment established by the Legislature in 1854 — to double transfers into it to $600 million.
“I suspect that if this is successful in passing that we definitely need to deal with more of the (General) Land Office and the Permanent School Fund’s relationship with how they manage the money, invest the money and how that money is distributed to the schools,” Shine said.