Temple Republican Hugh Shine is running for another term in the Texas House.
Shine, 67, announced his bid for a third consecutive term Wednesday morning. He represents District 55 — which covers northeast Bell County, including Temple, Belton, Fort Hood and parts of Killeen.
“I look forward to continuing to serve our community in the 87th Legislative Session that begins in January 2021,” Shine said in a statement.
Should Shine win next year, it would be his fifth overall term in the Legislature. He served for two full-terms from 1987 to 1991, and returned to the House in 2016 after a three decade hiatus. Shine was first elected in 1986 to serve an unexpired term.
Shine touted his successes from the recent legislative session.
On the property tax front, Shine pointed to House Joint Resolution 34 — which is on the ballot for a constitutional amendment in November. The bill would allow people with properties damaged during a disaster to apply for a temporary exemption for a portion of their property tax bill. He described it as “a much simpler and cost-effective approach.”
Shine pointed to measures that directly affect Bell County, including two water-related bills.
House Bill 2105 expanded the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1’s boundaries. House Bill 1537 moved the Temple-based Elm Creek Watershed Authority’s election to November of odd-numbered years and extended board members’ terms to four years from two years.
“Shine also passed the ‘Truancy Master’ bill, the first and only legislation to address truancy issues, alleviating the workload on Justice of the Peace courts in Bell County that has the potential of being a model for other Texas counties,” a news release states.
So far, Shine is the only person seeking the District 55 seat in 2020. The primary is March 3.
Shine has amassed a sizeable war chest ahead of the 2020 election. The incumbent has $268,593 in his coffers, according to campaign finance reports.
In the 2018 GOP primary, Shine faced two challengers — Open Carry Texas founder CJ Grisham and pastor Brandon Hall. Shine won with more than 60 percent of the vote. He was unopposed in November 2018.
After a nearly 30 year hiatus, Shine returned to the House in 2016 after defeating then-state Rep. Molly White by 104 votes.
Shine currently serves on the Business & Industry Committee and the Juvenile Justice & Family Issues Committee. During past legislative sessions, Shine served on the Ways & Means Committee; Labor & Employment Committee; Corrections Committee; and the Committee on General Investigations and Ethics.
The filing period for candidates planning to run in the March 3 primary begins Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 9.