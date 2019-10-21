George P. Bush, chairman of the Texas Veterans Land Board, will be the keynote speaker at the annual Military Appreciation Luncheon next week in Temple.
Local veterans will be honored and recognized Tuesday at the annual Temple Chamber of Commerce event.
Bush, who was elected to Texas Land Commissioner in 2014, is the son of former Florida governor Jeb Bush and his wife Columba Bush.
The Military Appreciation Luncheon will be held at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, located at 3303 N. Third St., Temple. The lunch will start at 11:15 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. with the formal ceremony starting at noon.
Veterans from the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home will attend the banquet after a police-escorted van ride.