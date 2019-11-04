Election 2019

POLLING PLACES

Here are polling places for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Bell County

Residents planning to vote in Bell County will need to check their voter identification cards for their precinct number.

Precinct 101, 102, 103, 113 — Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton

Precinct 104 — Morgan’s Point Fire Dept., 6 Lake Forest Dr., Morgan’s Point Resort

Precinct 105 — Bliss Community Center, 109 S. Evans, Little River-Academy

Precinct 106, 109, 110 — Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Road, Killeen

Precinct 107, 108 — Kuhlman Civic Center, 100 W. Travis St., Holland

Precinct 111 — J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. 10th St., Nolanville

Precinct 201, 202, 209 — St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 E. FM 2410, Harker Heights

Precinct 203 — Salado Church of Christ Activities Center, 225 N. Church St., Salado

Precinct 204, 205 — Marlboro Heights Baptist Church, 800 Rev Abercrombie Drive, Killeen

Precinct 206, 207, 208, 210 — Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, Killeen

Precinct 301 — Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St., Troy

Precinct 302, 303, 315 — VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road, Temple

Precinct 304, 306, 307 — Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave., Temple

Precinct 309, 310 — St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20220 FM 485, Burlington

Precinct 311 — First Baptist Church Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple

Precinct 312 — First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie, Rogers

Precinct 305, 313, 314 — Trinity Lutheran Church, 2016 Marlandwood Rd., Temple

Precinct 308, 317 — First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St., Temple

Precinct 402, 409 — Southwest Bell Fire Department, 258 Triple 7 Trail, Killeen

Precinct 405, 412 — Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen

Precinct 404, 408 — Fire Department Support Facility, 114 W. Ave. D, Killeen

Precinct 406, 410 — Fire Department Support Facility, 114 W. Ave. D, Killeen

Precinct 401, 413 — Fire Station No. 9, 5400 Bunny Trail, Killeen

Milam County

Residents can vote at any of the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

• Milam County Courthouse, 102 S. Fannin, Cameron

• Buchholts Community Center, 110 W. Main, Buckholts

• Rockdale George Hill Patterson Center, 609 Mill St., Rockdale

• Thorndale VFW, 302 Moerbe St., Thorndale

Coryell County

Residents can vote at any of the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

• Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove.

• Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove.

• Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Copperas Cove.

• Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville.

• Turnersville Community Center, 8115 FM 182, Gatesville.

• Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, Evant.

• Flat Community Center, 159 County Road 334, Flat.

• Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St., Oglesby.

Lampasas County

Residents can vote at either of the following locations:

• New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas

• Kempner Fire Training Center, 315 Pecan St., Kempner

• Lometa Justice of the Peace – Pct 2 and 3, 200 N. Fourth St., Lometa