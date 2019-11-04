POLLING PLACES
Here are polling places for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Bell County
Residents planning to vote in Bell County will need to check their voter identification cards for their precinct number.
Precinct 101, 102, 103, 113 — Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton
Precinct 104 — Morgan’s Point Fire Dept., 6 Lake Forest Dr., Morgan’s Point Resort
Precinct 105 — Bliss Community Center, 109 S. Evans, Little River-Academy
Precinct 106, 109, 110 — Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Road, Killeen
Precinct 107, 108 — Kuhlman Civic Center, 100 W. Travis St., Holland
Precinct 111 — J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. 10th St., Nolanville
Precinct 201, 202, 209 — St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 E. FM 2410, Harker Heights
Precinct 203 — Salado Church of Christ Activities Center, 225 N. Church St., Salado
Precinct 204, 205 — Marlboro Heights Baptist Church, 800 Rev Abercrombie Drive, Killeen
Precinct 206, 207, 208, 210 — Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, Killeen
Precinct 301 — Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main St., Troy
Precinct 302, 303, 315 — VFW Post 1820, 3302 Airport Road, Temple
Precinct 304, 306, 307 — Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave., Temple
Precinct 309, 310 — St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20220 FM 485, Burlington
Precinct 311 — First Baptist Church Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple
Precinct 312 — First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie, Rogers
Precinct 305, 313, 314 — Trinity Lutheran Church, 2016 Marlandwood Rd., Temple
Precinct 308, 317 — First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St., Temple
Precinct 402, 409 — Southwest Bell Fire Department, 258 Triple 7 Trail, Killeen
Precinct 405, 412 — Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen
Precinct 404, 408 — Fire Department Support Facility, 114 W. Ave. D, Killeen
Precinct 406, 410 — Fire Department Support Facility, 114 W. Ave. D, Killeen
Precinct 401, 413 — Fire Station No. 9, 5400 Bunny Trail, Killeen
Milam County
Residents can vote at any of the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
• Milam County Courthouse, 102 S. Fannin, Cameron
• Buchholts Community Center, 110 W. Main, Buckholts
• Rockdale George Hill Patterson Center, 609 Mill St., Rockdale
• Thorndale VFW, 302 Moerbe St., Thorndale
Coryell County
Residents can vote at any of the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
• Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove.
• Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove.
• Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Copperas Cove.
• Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville.
• Turnersville Community Center, 8115 FM 182, Gatesville.
• Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, Evant.
• Flat Community Center, 159 County Road 334, Flat.
• Oglesby Community Center, 118 Main St., Oglesby.
Lampasas County
Residents can vote at either of the following locations:
• New Covenant Church, 1604 Central Texas Expressway, Lampasas
• Kempner Fire Training Center, 315 Pecan St., Kempner
• Lometa Justice of the Peace – Pct 2 and 3, 200 N. Fourth St., Lometa