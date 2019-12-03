Most of the Salvation Army’s red kettles on the east side of the county went out the day after Thanksgiving.
There are 13 kettle locations in Temple and Belton, said Lt. Chantel Millin, a lead officer at the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope in Temple.
If there are enough ringers available, all the kettles are out. If not, the kettles will be in the highest traffic locations such as Walmart, Sam’s and Hobby Lobby, Millin said.
Lts. Aaron and Chantel Millin, Salvation Army officers in Temple, split up the holiday projects, Chantel takes on Angel Tree and Aaron handles the red kettles.
Each year, the local Salvation Army hopes to fill most of the bell ringer positions with volunteers, otherwise it costs the $100 a day to pay for someone else to do the job at each site.
“It’s been a struggle,” Chantel Millin said.
Money from the red kettle is used pay for general operations of the Center of Hope.
All red kettle funds stay in the community where it is collected, she said. If a volunteer is manning the kettle then all the money raised at that location will go to pay for Salvation Army operations and local programming.
If someone wants to volunteer to be a bell ringer they should go to registertoring.com
The site allows the individual to select the time and location where they would like to be a bell ringer.
“It also tracks the hours for groups that have decided to ring the bells, for those who need to be able to account for the hours,” Chantel Millin said.
Eberardo Garcia has been a bell ringer for the Salvation Army for the past three years. Tuesday, he was stationed at the red kettle at the Casa Ole entrance of the Temple Mall.
The Salvation Army helps out the homeless and the needy, Garcia said.
“It’s a good Christian organization,” he said. “They help people out, they feed people and they don’t discriminate.”
Garcia said he enjoys his bell ringing job because he gets to meet all kinds of people and most are pretty pleasant.
“I love my people in Temple,” Garcia said.
Garcia is from Chicago, but has been here for 18 years.
“This is my home,” he said.
Another Salvation Army project, Angel Tree, is up and running. This project provides Christmas gifts for children in the county.
At last count, there were about 180 angels remaining on the tree.
“We started out with about 900 angels in Temple and have 1,200 for the whole county,” Chantel Millin said.
People who want to adopt an angel this year may do so 6-9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the Temple Mall. The tree is located near the Cotton Patch Café entrance by the jewelry store at the end of the hall.
“This Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., will be the last Saturday that angels can be selected, from the tree.” she said.