A boil notice issued after a water line break Saturday for Bell County Water County and Improvement District No. 5 in Heidenheimer has been rescinded.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 10-15-19,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions can contact Robert Jekel at 1-800-826-4322.
If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.