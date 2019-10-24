All but one school district in Bell County earned top grades from the Texas Education Agency for their finances.
The Academy, Belton, Holland, Killeen, Rogers, Salado, Temple and Troy Independent School Districts received superior ratings — or an A — in the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas. Bartlett ISD earned a C, which meets standards.
Other area school districts also earned superior ratings from TEA for their finances, including Buckholts, Cameron, Jarrell, Rockdale and Rosebud-Lott ISDs.
The report is based on data from the 2017-18 school year. It evaluates districts on 14 indicators, such as external audits, cash on hand, debt and staffing levels
“We are very pleased with Belton ISD’s School FIRST rating,” Belton ISD Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Land said in a statement. “Our schools are accountable not only for student learning, but also for achieving results cost-effectively and efficiently for our taxpayers and this rating reflects that we are doing just that.”
Districts received a preliminary rating in August. Temple ISD expected a superior rating.
“As a government-funded institution, we handle taxpayer dollars, and that comes with a great deal of scrutiny. As it should,” Kent Boyd, Temple ISD assistant superintendent of finance and operations, said in August. “Our staff works diligently year-round to earn a superior rating. From budget development and revenue estimations to expenditure monitoring and through to the completion of the audit at the end of the fiscal year — it’s a very involved process”
This was Belton ISD’s eighth year in a row to receive a perfect score, according to the district.
“Taxpayers trust Belton ISD to be a good steward of their tax dollars, and that’s a responsibility that this board takes seriously,” said Belton ISD school board President Suzanne McDonald. “We are proud that the district has again achieved a perfect score on the FIRST Report. It’s further evidence that the investment local property owners make when they pay their taxes, is not only providing a great education for students but is also a great value for taxpayers.”
Killeen and Academy ISDs also earned perfect scores.