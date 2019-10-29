After almost three months of searching, Temple will soon have a new city attorney.
Officials confirmed that the city has narrowed down the choices of the new city attorney to three choices. The approval of a candidate can come as early as the next City Council meeting on Nov. 7.
The final three candidates for the position are Kathryn Davis, Traci Briggs and James McKechnie.
Both Davis and Briggs work for the city of Killeen, with Davis serving as the city attorney and Briggs as deputy city attorney. McKechnie is the senior assistant city attorney in Wichita Falls.
“City Council held interviews last Friday with several candidates,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. “They are still deliberating, and there is no set timeframe for a decision.”
The former city attorney Kayla Landeros left her position for the private sector in early August. She was hired back through her new firm as the acting city attorney until her replacement could be found. Temple Mayor Tim Davis said Landeros was active in helping the city find her replacement and finding someone who could help with the issues that face the local community
“The City Council is made up of five volunteers, none of which are an attorney,” Davis said. “So to have someone who had that job, and was sitting in that seat, assisting us through the process is just invaluable.”
While the Council may decide on one of the applicants during their next session, they are not under any pressure to do so. This is because the city had set aside $40,000 for Landeros’ temporary services in July.
Davis said each of the remaining candidates has had practical experience in the job, one of the major factors the Council was looking at when considering candidates.
“We are mostly looking for a city attorney with municipal experience,” Davis said. “The requirements that the city has with just our rapid growth, it is just imperative that we have someone who can just step right in and work right alongside us at the speed Temple is moving.”