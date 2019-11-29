BELTON — Vessels decked out with holiday lights will participate in the annual Lake Belton boat parade scheduled Sunday night.
The Belton Lake Parade of Lights will start at 6 p.m. and can be viewed from the Belton Dam overlook or Dead Fish Grill, 2207 Lake Road.
The free event is open to the public.
Boats of all types — cruisers, houseboats, sailboats, runabouts, fishing boats, pontoons and deck boats — will be decorated with holiday lights as they pass by Dead Fish Grill. Boats will be judged and awarded prizes.
Dead Fish will have an area available for guests who do not wish to eat at the restaurant but want to view the parade.
Boat owners who would like to participate should contact Dead Fish Grill. For information, call 254-939-5771 or visit http://deadfishgrill.com/.