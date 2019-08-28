BELTON — Dominating a neighborhood bordered by West Avenue I, West Avenue J, South Davis Street and Hughes Street, the historic Belton standpipe will eventually become the focal point of a neighborhood park.
On Tuesday, Belton City Council held a public hearing to designate the property as an historic landmark and to change the zoning from Single Family Two with Conservation and Revitalization Overlay District to Single Family Two with Conservation and Revitalization Overlay and Historic Preservations Overlay District for a Local Historic Landmark Designation on about 2.3 acres.
Cheryl Maxwell, planning director, walked the Council through the planning and zoning documents.
Belton has five historic districts. Buildings are protected in historic districts by provisions governing alterations, demolitions and maintenance standards, Maxwell said.
“We’re recommending that the Belton Standpipe be the first property to be designated as a historic landmark,” she said. “It’s already listed on the National Register for Historic Places.”
Built in 1914 for $6,000, the standpipe provided water to all of Belton. Evaluating the structure cost $8,800.
Kelly Hallaron lives in the neighborhood and saw the public hearing notice.
“This is my first time attending a Council meeting,” Hallaron said.
Hallaron said she would like to see the standpipe preserved and the lawn around it maintained.
Grayson assured her that the Council wanted to protect the standpipe. The Council unanimously approved the new designation and zoning change.
The Council approved the change in zoning from Agricultural District to Commercial Two District on 1.11 acres at 1272 S. Wheat Road on the corner of Interstate 14.
The property was recently sold and the new owner plans to occupy part of the site with his general contracting business and lease remaining spaces. A couple of prospect renters are a Crossfit gym and a cabinet shop.
“Commercial 2 zoning would accommodate all of those proposed uses,” Maxwell said.
A public hearing on a proposed zoning change from Agriculture and Commercial Highway Districts to Commercial Two District on about 3.8 acres located at 7879 S. Interstate 35 Service Road on the east side of highway, across from Dillard Road.
There is a residence on the property and at the back is barn that will be used as the business, Maxwell said.
The owner wants to open up a boat repair and boat sales business.
Councilmember Guy O’Banion was concerned about having something on the I-35 frontage road that could be unsightly.
O’Banion was wondering if improvements could be required, such as screening.
“We don’t make decisions on what the current applicant is doing we make decisions on what anybody could do afterwards,” he said.
The area has no water line, which has limited development in the area, Maxwell said. This property has a water well.
The concern is that the property is at a gateway into Belton.
Dennis Harker, owns the property and will use an existing building for the repair business, said he had several customers who wanted him to help them sell their boats. He does plan on building a new structure for sales.
The zoning change was approved.