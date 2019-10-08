Westbound traffic on Hogan Road from Cedar Lane to South Pea Ridge Road will be closed beginning Oct. 14, the city of Temple announced Tuesday.
The closure is part of the ongoing Hogan Road Expansion Project. Only eastbound traffic will remain open on the section of Hogan Road for the next three months.
Crews will begin reconstruction on the northern side of Hogan Road as they work to expand the existing roadway into a three-lane collector.
During this work, westbound drivers will be detoured to South Pea Ridge Road, Tarver Drive, State Highway 317, Oak Hills Drive, and Cedar Lane to access Hogan Road eastbound. This new detour, as well as the current full closure of Hogan Road between State Highway 317 and Cedar Lane, will remain in place until January 2020.
As construction progresses, access will continue to be maintained for residents, a news release said.
Future work is scheduled on the southern side of Hogan Road between Cedar Lane and South Pea Ridge Road, between January 2020 and the project’s expected completion in May 2020.
Residents with questions about the project can reach the city of Temple Engineering Department at (254) 298-5660.