Lakeway Republican Dawn Buckingham is seeking another four years as Bell County’s state senator.
“As I campaign across this district, I look forward to sharing my vision for the future with voters and continuing my work to make Texas an even better place to live, work, raise a family, and start a business,” the senator said in a statement.
So far, Buckingham is the only candidate to indicate their plans to run for the sprawling Senate District 24, according to Texas Ethics Commission records.
Senate District 24 covers a wide swath of Texas that stretches from Abilene in the north to Bandera in the south, parts of Austin and all of Bell County. Seventeen counties are in the district.
Buckingham, a practicing oculoplastic and reconstructive surgeon, was first elected in 2016.
In the primary, she was one of six Republicans vying to succeed then-Sen. Troy Fraser, R-Horseshoe Bay. That field narrowed to her and then-state Rep. Susan King, R-Abilene; Buckingham won the runoff with 61.3 percent of the vote.
She went on to easily defeat Democrat Virginia “Jennie Lou” Leeder, scoring 72.4 percent of the vote to the Democrat’s 27.6 percent.
“When I began my first campaign for the Texas Senate, I promised to stand up for our district, and I am proud to have done just that,” Buckingham said.
Buckingham, in a news release, touted her conservative record on being anti-abortion, against so-called “sanctuary cities,” and work to help small business owners.
“I stood up for small business owners and worked to eliminate bureaucratic red tape so that the 24th District would be an even better place to start a business,” she said. “I stood up for a strong border and I stood up for the unborn.”
The former Lake Travis school board member also highlighted her work on passing public education finance reform and increasing teacher salaries.
“I stood up for our schools and our teachers without raising taxes,” Buckingham said. “If I am blessed to again earn the trust of my constituents at the ballot box, I promise to continue fighting on their behalf.”
The filing period for candidates planning to run in the March 3, 2020, primary begins Nov. 9 and runs through Dec. 9.