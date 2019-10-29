BELTON — The standpipe on Avenue I has waited 105 years to earn its local landmark designation.
It’ll have to wait a bit longer for the dedication ceremony, though.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said the planned event to celebrate the city’s inaugural local landmark designation on Wednesday was canceled. Romer pointed to the weather for why the city is postponing the event.
There is a 90 percent chance of rain, with showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures might reach a high around 50, with wind as high as 25 miles per hour.
“A new date for the dedication will be announced soon,” Romer said in a news release.
The standpipe, located at 301 W. Ave. I, was built in 1914, and once provided water to all of Belton.
The Belton City Council designated the standpipe a local landmark in August.
“We’re fortunate to have such a rich history and culture here in Belton,” City Manager Sam Listi previously said in a statement. “The local landmark designation helps bring attention to community treasures, like the standpipe, and reminds us of the importance of preserving the past as we plan for the future.”
Belton plans to convert the 2.3-acre standpipe site into a neighborhood park. Plans are expected to be completed in 2021. Construction would start in 2022.