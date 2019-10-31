BELTON — Fire Chief Bruce Pritchard stood in front of a crowd in the Sparta Fire Station garage.
Around 100 people sat neatly in rows inside the concrete space. That was a surprise for the fire chief.
“I didn’t realize there were this many people who knew me — or liked me,” Pritchard said to laughs.
Thursday marked Pritchard’s final day as a Belton firefighter. His nearly three decades of service ended at 11:14 a.m.
“We are who we are because of you,” Mayor Marion Grayson said to Pritchard. “You’re too young to retire, Bruce — 52 is not old.”
City Manager Sam Listi said Pritchard’s retirement is special, but it’s also bittersweet for Belton. Listi selected Pritchard as fire chief in 2015. He joined the fire department on March 25, 1990.
“One of the key things about Bruce is that he likes the job because he likes serving people,” the city manager said.
Assistant Fire Chief Wesley Gillbreath said Pritchard helped countless patients when he worked as a firefighter. He even delivered five babies, Gillbreath said.
“After 29 years, chief — as expected — had some close calls,” Gillbreath said.
He recounted a time when Pritchard got stuck inside an attic while trying to extinguish a fire. Pritchard’s partner had climbed down a ladder to check out why their fire hose was not working.
The ladder was burnt to a crisp. Pritchard, though, found a way out by making a makeshift ladder out of some cloth he found, Gillbreath said.
Thursday was the first time Pritchard’s wife, Katrina, had ever heard that story. In fact, she said her husband kept his work and home lives separate.
“Bruce came home every night and he never brought his job home,” she said. “He left that here. He was a husband and a dad — and now a grandpapa.”
Gillbreath, Listi and Bell County Judge David Blackburn brought up Pritchard’s efforts during times of disaster in the county.
“Although I wasn’t in this position, I’ve heard from my fellow county commissioners … about your role and your efforts in our hurricane relief efforts when we had to handle evacuees from the coast,” said Blackburn, who is in his first year as the county’s top elected official. “We very much appreciate your service.”
Pritchard received many gifts and tokens of appreciation Thursday — including challenge coins from state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock; canvas photos of his family and members of the Fire Department; and other mementos.
Pritchard even received a new shotgun that firefighters and other Fire Department employees purchased with their own money.
Kevin Sprinkles — the Cameron schools superintendent who most recently served as the top administrator in the Academy Independent School District — highlighted a little known fact about Pritchard: He served on the Academy school board.
“He was one of the most selfless school board members I’ve ever met,” Sprinkles said, adding that both of Pritchard’s daughters attended Academy schools and Katrina Pritchard worked as a teacher there.
Pritchard may be retiring from Belton, but his career may have been different because of a train. Leroy Vargas, a retired firefighter, said Pritchard had applied to be a Temple firefighter, but ended up missing the exam because of a train crossing a road.
“It was Temple’s loss and Belton’s gain,” Vargas said.