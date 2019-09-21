Residents might soon see up to 270 new homes built in the West Temple area near First Baptist Church of Temple after the rezoning of surrounding land was approved Thursday.
The Temple City Council unanimously voted Thursday to rezone more than 77 acres of land in West Temple for residential and commercial uses. This land is expected to be used for both multifamily and single-family residences, on top of areas set aside for retail purposes.
While the land is currently owned by the church, Temple city spokeswoman Heather Bates said it is the city’s understanding the land will be sold for mixed-use development.
“It is our understanding that the property will be sold for a mixed-use development,” Bates said. “The general retail, single family 2 and multifamily 2 portions still require the recordation of a final plat. At this time, no development plan has been submitted for public review.”
White-Leasure Development Co. and D2 Investments Inc. are currently in talks to purchase and develop the land, said Jon Burrows, the church’s property committee chair and former Bell County judge.
The total plot of land is 77.066 acres, which was combined as part of the vote from a 35-acre plot and a 42.066-acre plot of land.
About 70 percent of the land has been slated to be rezoned for single family use, with 16 percent designated for retail and 14 percent for multifamily homes. The plat for the land suggests 270 single family lots, five general retail lots and one lot for multifamily housing restricted for senior living and assisted living.
Along with the proposed developments by Turley Associates, the engineering firm on the project, there also are two proposed extensions to existing roads, Westfield Boulevard and Tanglehead Drive.
Westfield Boulevard will be extended from where it intersects with West Adams Avenue down to Iron Gate Drive, a 2,750-foot extension to the road. Tanglehead will have a 620-foot addition to where it meets the new portion of Westfield.
During the first public hearing earlier this month, Tanglehead drive resident David Barrows said he was against the expansion of the road.
Barrows said he was concerned about increased traffic and safety hazards that could stem from the road extension and new residential development. Barrows claimed to represent 82 percent of residents on the street with his concerns.
“We, as residents of Tanglehead, are concerned with the projected traffic flow,” Barrows said. “We are justified in our opposition of the extension of Tanglehead on the basis of current, and heightened, concerns for safety and the increase in vehicles of traffic.”
Burrows said that when the church originally bought its 137 acres of land in West Temple, the plan was to use the space as a site for a new campus. The plan changed when the downtown Temple church location burned down in January 2010 and the West Adams location was picked for the site of the new church.
It was always the plan to sell the land the church would not need for future developments, Burrows said.
“Last year, a master site plan was approved determining how much property the church needed to retain to take care of growth through several decades and to have adequate space to construct appropriate facilities,” Burrows said. “The church then voted to market the remaining property.”
Once this piece of land sells, Burrows said, the church will not have any property left to sell.