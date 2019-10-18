A free fishing event scheduled Saturday for children and their families has been canceled, the city of Temple announced late Friday afternoon.
The event was scheduled to take at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Marvin Fenn Recreation Area at 702 S. 57th St. on the back side of Sammons Community Center.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the youth fishing event planned for Saturday, Oct. 19, at Marvin Fenn Recreational Area behind Sammons Community Center is cancelled,” the city of Temple said in a news release.
The Temple Police Department, Temple Fire & Rescue and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department had planned to sponsor the event.