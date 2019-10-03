BELTON — Waste Management will likely continue to pick up residents’ curbside trash here.
The Belton City Council recently gave preliminary approval for a new contract with the garbage company. The vote was unanimous. City spokesman Paul Romer said the Council will consider the contract for final approval Tuesday.
The proposed contract between the two entities is similar to the current one: A five-year term, with two one-year renewals. The current contract started in 2013.
“We did extend it one year. That was in 2018. It comes to an end of this calendar year so in December the agreement will end,” City Clerk Amy Casey said.
Casey said the city and Waste Management negotiated new terms for providing solid waste collection to residents and small commercial business.
Weekly garbage collection and bi-weekly recycling will continue without any changes.
However, the residential monthly fee is proposed to see a slight increase to $17.34. That is an 18-cent bump from the current rate of $17.16.
Small commercial customers also will see a fee increase. The proposed monthly rate is $42.15 — a $5.05 boost from the current of $37.10
“The difference comes with bulk waste,” Casey said. “Bulk waste is currently three items outside the cart, 50-lb weight limit per item and that’s on a weekly basis.”
The proposed contract allows for residents to have up to 4 cubic yards of bulk waste with a 50-lb. weight limit for each item. Additionally, residents would be able to have any size mattress and couch picked up by Waste Management.
The contract does allow for the Belton Council to adjust the bulk waste collection service a weekly service. It would cost residents an additional $2.30 every month.
The city hosts a bulk collection event every other month at the Public Works Yard, 1502 Holland Road. The event is not in the current Waste Management contract, and has cost Belton more than $13,500 on hauling off the bulk.
“We have negotiated with Waste Management to do the bi-monthly bulk events like we’re doing now,” Casey said. “They will be staffed by four Waste Management employees and two city employees. It will include five 30-yard roll off containers, and (it will cost) $450 per haul for any additional containers.”
Only city of Belton residents have been able to participate in the bulk collection event. The new agreement, though, will allow for residents of nearby Three Creeks — a sprawling subdivision located off of Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road — to drop off their bulk at the collection event.
“But that will require a contract amendment with the (Municipal Utility District No.1) before that actually takes place,” Casey said, referring to the entity that provides water and sewer services to hundreds of residents in Three Creeks.