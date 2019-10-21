A family traveled more than 1,800 miles to bring a gift to a Troy woman whose volunteer service brought them closure.
Scott Weinhold drowned Jan. 21 in Lake Belton during what was supposed to be a carefree fishing trip for him and two friends. It took more than two weeks for his body to be found, and it was discovered by two search dogs and their handler, Crystal Fields, K9 handler at Team Texas K-9s.
In gratitude, Jennifer and Dave Florin traveled from New Hampshire to Texas and towed behind them a rescue boat and new trailer for Fields.
“I feel we are turning a tragedy into something more positive,” Jennifer Florin said Monday. “It makes our hearts happy, too.”
“We can never repay her for the gift that she gave us by recovering our son. We wanted to pay it forward to allow her to help more families so we coordinated this with the help of many from New Hampshire,” she said.
In addition to being a handler, Fields is Texas state director of Community United Effort’s Center for Missing Persons and is an evaluator at National Association for Search and Rescue and United K9s.
The search
Weinhold, 25, was a veteran who had just completed four years of service. He and two other men were fishing on Lake Belton when their two canoes overturned in rough water. One man was later rescued. The body of a second man, Sgt. Kelton Sphaler, 25, was recovered.
Florin’s son was found by Fields’ two dogs, Boogie and Riegel, after a 15-day search that included side-scan sonar, dive teams and a towfish, as well as Fort Hood’s aviation team.
Florin and other family members did their own searches to supplement those of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, game wardens, Fort Hood, dive teams and many others. An unmanned drone was used, as well as the Holding the Line Guide Service.
Searches were held daily, but the numbers and hours of the searchers gradually decreased before a last push was made to find Weinhold.
The gift
Dave Florin works part-time for the Hampstead Fire Department, and the department planned to sell the boat. With Fields in mind, Dave approached the fire chief and asked if the boat could be donated instead, Jennifer said. The free services Crystal provides across the country were explained. The donation was put to a vote by the selectmen and unanimously approved.
A lot of New Hampshire firefighters chipped in to help purchase a new trailer for the boat so the Florins could personally deliver it, Jennifer explained.
“It will allow her to help so many more people,” she said. “Without her and her dogs, we would have waited so much longer to recover our child. We’re eternally grateful.”
Fields was also grateful.
“My emotions were through the roof,” she said, noting she “smiled, cried, smiled and cried some more.”
“We have found so many missing loved ones,” Fields said. “This is a blessing for Riegel, Boogie and Ensey Scott.”
Ensey Scott is the newest member of Fields’ K-9 team. She is named after the missing people they helped recover in 2018 and 2019.
Besides Weinhold, Russell James Ensey, 24, of New Ulm was found dead in Burleson County.
During her search for Weinhold, Texas Department of Parks & Wildlife game wardens said it was a liability for Fields to get on their boats. Fields and the dogs had to wait for volunteers to bring their boats.
“We would be at the lake at 7 a.m. and would have to wait sometimes hours before a boat could be available,” she said.
While not complaining, Fields said those hours were wasted because they could have been searching for Weinhold.
“This boat will go to any search we are requested for with water recoveries anywhere in the United States,” Fields said.
The boat will also be used for training during a water seminar planned in April, she said.