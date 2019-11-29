BELTON — Black Friday, the most hyped shopping day there is, may be over but deals can still be found.
Scott & White Hospice Thrift Store will be holding its annual Christmas party 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at 2150 N. Main St., Belton.
Every item in the store will be marked half price during the party.
“This is a way to thank the community for supporting us during the year,” thrift store manager Sue Robison said. “This is the 10th year for the party.”
Donations have been plentiful.
On Tuesday, in the back of the thrift store, Stacie Storm, who has worked at the facility for nine years, was on the loading dock taking in items from a car that was filled with clothes, while another vehicle waited in line.
Stacked against a wall inside there was stack of clothes about 10 feet high that had been dropped off over the weekend and was ready to be sorted.
The store is filled with clothes. There are lots of Christmas decorations and all sizes of holiday tins that are useful for those who make candy and bake cookies as gifts.
For those wanting to have a new look for their holiday table, there are several sets of dishes and glassware on sale.
Some shoppers will run reconnaissance in the store, looking for things they’d like to buy at half price at the party, Robison said.
“Others aren’t willing to risk someone buying the treasured item out from under them and won’t wait for the party,” she said.
A lot of furniture will be sold at the party along with gift items.
With everything marked down, people can afford additional gifts for their family and friends, Robison said.
Christmas items aren’t typically marked down until the week before Christmas, with the exception of the three hours of the holiday party.
The thrift store will close at 4 p.m. next Friday and reopen at 6 p.m.
There will be refreshments and Santa Claus will be on hand to hear holiday wishes.
“Attendance has always been good,” Robison said. “One year we had an ice storm and plenty of people still attended.”
If the forecast holds true, on Dec. 6 the temperatures will range from 68 degrees to 45 degrees.
“There are usually at least a hundred people in line waiting for the doors to open,” she said.
If all of the store’s shopping carts are in use shoppers will be handed a banana box.
Profits from the thrift store are to be used to assist hospice patients — helping pay for prescriptions the hospice patient’s insurance may not cover, purchasing a portable heater for a patient’s unheated home, whatever is needed to help make the individual’s final days as uncomplicated as possible, Robison said.
Robison wants people to experience the store and love it as much as she does.
“This store is a great resource for the community,” she said. “It has the type of clothes a person working their way up an organization would need without paying retail prices.”
Name-brand items as well as work clothes are available.
Cashier Lori Shaw has been at the thrift store for six months. She worked in banking for 27 years but couldn’t get a job in the area.
“I got lucky,” she said.
Shaw likes decorating and likes to finesse the items displayed.
“I come in and the little things will be moved around and it always results in sales,” Robison said.