Central Texas voters showed up at the polls Tuesday to decide on 10 constitutional amendments that included proposals to ban the implementation of a state income tax and the creation of an infrastructure fun to help with floods.
Low voter turnout was expected across the state with Bell County voters deciding on a handful of city council and school board races.
With 68 percent of the vote in statewide, the Texas Secretary of State’s office reported in unofficial results, nine of the 10 proposals were on the road to voter approval.
Proposition one would amend the constitution to allow municipal judges to hold more than one office as a judge at the same time. The proposition was failing with 65 percent voting against the amendment.
Proposition two would allow the Texas Water Development Board to issue bonds for water and wastewater projects in areas of low income. The measure was approved with about 65 percent.
Proposition three would allow the state Legislature to create property tax exemptions for those in governor-declared disaster areas. The amendment was approved by more than 86 percent of voters.
Proposition four would stop the state from enacting a personal income tax, without first receiving two-thirds of the house and senate approval and a majority of Texas voters. More than 75 percent of voters approved the measure.
Proposition five would earmark all revenue from the sporting goods sales tax towards the state Parks and Wildlife Department. The proposition was approved by more than 86 percent of voters.
Proposition six increases the amount of bonds the state can issue on behalf of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, to $6 billion. More than 64 percent of voters approved the amendment.
Proposition seven doubles the amount of money some state entities can give to the Available School Fund each year, which provides classroom materials and funding for state schools. More than 73 percent of voters approved the amendment.
Proposition eight would create a flood infrastructure fund that can be used in case of a disaster. Voters approved the measure by more than 77 percent.
Proposition nine would allow for the creating of a property tax exemption for precious metals held in state depositories. More than 53 percent of voters approved the measure.
Proposition 10 would allow former handlers or caretakers to adopt retired law enforcement animals without a fee. An overwhelming majority — more than 93 percent — approved.