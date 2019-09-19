The Temple City Council approved a $175.2 million budget and tax rate after conducting a final public hearing at its meeting Thursday.
The budget, which begins Oct. 1, calls for several large infrastructure items such as a $35 million expansion to the membrane water treatment facility and $5 million in drainage projects. The budget also includes plans to increase compensation for city firefighters and police officers.
“I believe the value of the services provided, for the services that we, as citizens, are asked to pay through our property taxes, are incredible,” City Manager Brynn Myers said. “This year, we committed to being future focused. We challenged ourselves to looking into the future and approach our planning from a longer term view.”
The approved budget also calls for a new ladder truck for Temple Fire & Rescue and three new garbage trucks.
The City Council unanimously approved all three budget items presented during the meeting Thursday. These included the fiscal year 2020 budget, the increase in the city’s tax rate and the approval of the new tax rolls.
The new tax rate approved is 67.27 cents per $100 of valuation, a 1.15 cent increase over last year’s tax rate of 66.12 cents.
Homeowners with a residence valued at $100,000, will have to pay about $672.70 in property taxes, an $11.50 increase over last year.
To bring in the same amount of revenue as the 2019 fiscal year the city would only have needed to tax residents 59.5 cents per $100 of valuation. This rate is known as the effective tax rate.
In addition to the increases in taxes by the city, the City Council will also raise more than $3.7 million more in property tax revenue this year compared to last year, a 13.1 percent increase. About $878,355 of this amount is money from new property added to the tax rolls this year.
This year’s tax rolls have seen an increase of 11.26 percent, which is the first double digit increase in the rolls in the past 25 years, according to Finance Director Traci Barnard.
The increase in taxes and tax revenues helps the city have a larger budget this year, which will have grown from about $147 million last year to more than $175 million this year.
The city manager said the new budget allows Temple to retain skilled police officers and firefighters who might otherwise leave to better paying departments.
“The main thing for police and fire, this year, is compensation,” Myers previously said. “For the police officer and firefighter rank, we are 14 to 15 percent behind our peer cities in compensation. So our main priority as it relates to police and fire this year is to make those compensation adjustments to bring those salaries to a level that is more competitive in our market.”
At the end of the budget section of Thursday’s meeting, Temple Mayor Tim Davis told residents that despite the rise in taxes, city staff remembers where this tax money comes from and what it means to residents.
“We do a lot of things on the Council, and we handle a lot of topics, but to me there is nothing more important than to pass a budget,” Davis said. “You can make the choice of where you put your money but every October you get a bill that say ‘Pay us this much’, and it is not really a choice. That is not lost on city management, and we understand the responsibility that falls here.”