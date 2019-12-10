KILLEEN — A Texas senator on Tuesday said a final version of the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act would be bringing additional funds for projects on Fort Hood.
After the Senate and House Armed Services Committees announced their final version of the NDAA on Tuesday, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said the bill would authorize $400 million for military construction projects in Texas, including about $67 million in projects for Fort Hood.
The Fort Hood projects include $16.5 million for a new central energy plant, $18.5 million for a new vehicle bridge and $32 million for a barracks.
The bill would also authorize a 3.1 percent pay raise for the troops — the largest in a decade.
“One of Congress’ main duties is to provide for the national defense, and I’m glad to see that the final version of this year’s authorization bill includes provisions that will benefit Texas service members, their families, and veterans,” said Cornyn. “I’m grateful to my colleagues who worked hard to give our military the certainty to plan for future threats, and I’m looking forward to voting for this legislation in the Senate soon.”
Both houses still have to vote on this final version before it goes to President Donald Trump for his signature, said Cornyn’s spokesperson, Libby Sharp.
Other construction projects throughout the state would include a new powertrain facility at Corpus Christi Army Depot; a new microgrid at Camp Swift; New barracks, an aquatics tank, Air Force Personnel Center B wing, modernized training facilities, a new dining facility and a new air traffic control tower at Joint Base San Antonio, according to Cornyn’s office.