MILAM COUNTY
ROCKDALE — The Milam County Triad Senior Expo will be 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday , Oct. 16, at the Rockdale KC Hall, U.S. Highway 79, 655 Texas St.
The Senior Expo is designed to showcase how businesses, organizations and community-based agencies make Milam County a “Senior Friendly” place to live.
With more than 45 vendors, attendees can pick up information on nutrition and fitness, housing, pharmaceuticals and volunteer opportunities, as well as learning about retirement communities, nursing and rehabilitation facilities, Medicare, Medicaid, wellness and prevention, and much more.
The Milam County Sheriff’s Office and Rockdale Police Department will be available for individuals to turn in their unused or expired medication for safe disposal.
Milam County Health Department will provide flu shots; CVS Pharmacy will provide pneumonia shots; AMR will provide blood pressure and blood glucose checks; and Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas will be available for Medicare Open Enrollment.
Senior Expo also includes entertainment, free giveaways and door prizes. The event is free.