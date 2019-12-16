The Salvation Army will be distributing Christmas gifts to low income families who applied and qualified for the Angel Tree program Saturday.
Distribution in Killeen was Monday.
“We thank the community for their support as we provided gifts for more than 200 families in Killeen,” said Lt. Chantel Millin, officer with the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope in Temple.
Gift distribution for the remainder of Bell County will take place 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4501 S. Gen. Bruce Drive in Temple.
“Over 400 families will be served, totaling more than 1,200 children and seniors throughout Bell County, who will receive gifts this Christmas thanks to the communities’ generous support,” Millin said.
The Angel Tree Program, along with the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, is one of the Salvation Army’s highest-profile Christmas efforts.
This Christmas thousands of children across Texas will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to generous donors and the help of the Salvation Army.
Last year, more than 800 individuals in the Temple area were served by the Angel Tree.
“The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children and seniors experiencing financial hardship,” said Lt. Aaron Millin, Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope commanding officer.
The Salvation Army took applications in Killeen and Temple for the Angel Tree in October.
The families provide clothing sizes and gift suggestions for donors to use when shopping for the angels.
“We’ll serve as many children as we have applications for,” Chantel Millin said. “Most of the gifts come from people adopting an angel from the Salvation Army’s Christmas tree.”
“There are usually a number of businesses who will call throughout the holiday season and adopt some angels,” Chantel Millin said. “The collected toys are gathered during their holiday parties and then dropped off to us.”
Angels that aren’t selected still receive gifts.
“All of our angels will have something, we make sure of that,” she said.
“The child’s wishes were included on the paper angels hanging on the trees,” Chantel Millin said. “If they need something, like shoes or a coat, that information will be included.”