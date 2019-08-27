BELTON — Jennifer Manning, a member of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor board of trustees, will be the guest speaker at the university’s 174th Fall Convocation service on Wednesday.
The event will be held at 11 a.m. in the arena of the Frank and Sue Mayborn Campus Center on the Belton campus. Convocation inaugurates the official opening of the new academic school year. The ceremony is free and open to the public.
This year’s convocation will also feature the parade of flags that has become a tradition in recent years. Students will go into the arena bearing flags that represent each of the countries around the globe and states around the nation from which UMHB students have journeyed to campus.
Manning is a member of the executive committee of Pattillo, Brown & Hill, LLP, and is one of the partners in charge of the accounting and business consulting department of the Waco office. She has served as a UMHB trustee from 2009 through 2017 and from January 2019 to the present. She was chair of the board of trustees from 2014 through 2016. Manning earned her bachelor of business administration degree from UMHB in 1994.