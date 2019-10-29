St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store, 106 W. Ave. D in Temple, is holding a Halloween Bash from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
All clothing items, with the exception of coats, will be for sale for 31 cents each.
“This is a give back to the community,” Caitlyn West, assistant director of the store, said.
In addition to the thrift store, the Temple St. Vincent de Paul has a food pantry that provides groceries to several hundred residents each month. It provides emergency financial assistance to qualified individuals.