It was almost as if Wonder Woman traded in her invisible jet and lasso of truth for her own branded Corvette.
Brenda Hernandez’s star-spangled Corvette featuring the comic hero was one of roughly 20 Corvettes that converged on Don Ringler Chevrolet in Temple Monday morning to be part of an exclusively Corvette caravan.
The line of Corvettes gathered at the dealership Monday for their long drive up to Bowling Green, Ky. The caravan is part of the celebration of the National Corvette Museum’s 25th anniversary this year.
Corvette organizes this caravan once every five years around the country, styling the event as a homecoming for all the cars that were made in Bowling Green.
“(Corvette) calls this a homecoming because all Corvettes are manufactured there in Bowling Green,” Central Texas caravan leader Shawn Jones said. “As we make the stops, we will meet up with other caravans. This is just a very small group, and while we get further down the highway, it is just going to keep building.”
The caravan is one of 26 across the nation that will be converging on Kentucky.
Hawaii is represented this year as Jones said a group of Corvette owners on the island shipped their cars to the mainland in order to take part in the caravan.
Some participants, such as Richard Fischer and Hernandez, decided to drive together.
For them, this trip was more than just a drive to the National Corvette Museum, it was a time to spend with family and loved ones while driving in a car that you love.
“I am a car enthusiast, and this is an opportunity to get in a car that you like and spend time in the car together and go and visit Bowling Green, Kentucky,” Fischer said. “I grew up with sports cars, and race cars, so when I met Brenda (who) had her Corvette, my enthusiasm translated onto the Corvette.”
Participants in the caravan also brought school supplies. These supplies were donations for the United Way, who had set up a booth at the event. Organizers thought that inviting United Way to accept any donations from those stopping in Temple was easy and convenient for both organizations.
“Since they were coming, and they were joining the school supply drive, we told them to bring the supplies,” said Veshell Greene, vice president of resource development at Temple-based United Way of Central Texas. “There are quite a few school supplies in the box, backpacks and everything. It was so easy because they were already doing this, so we just linked it together.”
The caravan left the dealership at 10 a.m. and were to stop in Thackerville, Okla., Monday night and meet up with other groups before heading towards Kentucky.