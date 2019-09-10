A boil water notice issued for Buckholts, Rogers, Academy and Wilson areas has been lifted.
The Bell-Milam-Falls Water Supply Corp. issued the boil notice Thursday after a leak was discovered in a water main distribution line.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 9-10-19,” the supplier said in a statement Tuesday.
Customers with questions can contact Robert Jekel at 254-697-4016.
If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.