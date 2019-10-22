Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen lost the trust of the lower chamber after a secretly recorded conversation was released last week, Bell County’s legislators said.
State Reps. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and Brad Buckley, R-Salado, joined a growing number of legislators who said Bonnen, an Angleton Republican, could no longer lead the House. Bonnen announced Tuesday he would not seek reelection to the House in 2020.
“After much prayer, consultation, and thoughtful consideration with my family, it is clear that I can no longer seek reelection as state representative of District 25, and subsequently, as speaker of the House,” Bonnen said, the Texas Tribune reported.
Bonnen was recorded disparaging members of his own party, Democrats and local government officials. The speaker offered the leader of Empower Texans, Michael Quinn Sullivan, media access to the House if he challenged 10 Republicans in 2020.
The June conversation — which is being investigated as a crime by the Texas Rangers — was between Bonnen, Sullivan, who released the recording, and state Rep. Dustin Burrows, who was the House GOP Caucus chairman at the time.
‘Irreparably damaged’
Shine said the actions of Bonnen and Burrows, the Ways & Means Committee chairman, were “unbecoming” of their leadership roles, and their lack of judgment eroded legislators’ trust and confidence in their leadership.
“Speaker Dennis Bonnen violated the principles, ethics and values of the position as speaker to which he was elected by his peers,” Shine said in a statement issued late Monday night. “He has personally attacked individual members of the Legislature. Many House members have been betrayed and criticized while performing in their elected duty of representing their districts. The trust and confidence placed in our speaker is irreparably damaged.”
The House unanimously elected Bonnen as speaker in January.
Buckley told the Telegram Tuesday that after Sullivan released the audio of his conversation with Bonnen, it was apparent it was time for a leadership change.
“One of the things I learned about the Texas House in my first session is that the one thing you must have is the trust of the members,” the first-term lawmaker said. “Without that trust, it’s impossible to get anything done and it’s impossible to lead.”
Support for Bonnen’s resignation grew among Republicans — and Democrats — in recent days. The House GOP Caucus on Friday released a statement condemning Bonnen and Burrows, the Tribune reported.
Not only did Bonnen’s actions make it hard for him to lead — or even accomplish anything — Buckley said it would have made the 2020 elections more difficult for the GOP.
“It (would be) impossible for us to work hard and defend our seats and maintain the majority in 2020 without new leadership,” Buckley said.
Democrats are nine seats away from having a majority in the House.
Bonnen’s local government comments
Shine — a four-term incumbent — also tackled Bonnen’s and Burrows’ attacks on county and city leaders.
Bonnen said, in the recording, that city and county leaders would be foolish to meet with him. Additionally, he said his goal for the most recent legislative session was for it “to be the worst session in the history of the Legislature for cities and counties.”
Burrows, a Lubbock Republican, added that he hoped “the next session is even worse.” Bonnen agreed.
“Despite what the speaker and Chairman Burrows have said, the Legislature values and honors our partnership with county and city officials,” Shine said. “The Legislature is not well served without active participation, individually and collectively. Local representative government is essential to the process of crafting legislation for the good of all Texans.”
Bell County leaders — along with local governments across the state — vehemently opposed lawmakers’ efforts to strip local control away from cities and counties.
“I do think our local officials — from our county folks, city folks and school folks — work very, very hard doing their very best to serve the needs of the community,” Buckley said. “Our state leaders and local leaders have to have good relationships to make sure we serve our constituencies to the best of our ability.”