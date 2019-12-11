Ninja turtles and giant talking rats are two of the things a government-mandated study of the city’s sewer approved by the Temple City Council won’t be looking for.
During their first meeting in December, members of the City Council approved the funding for an assessment of one of the city’s six sanitary sewer basins. The assessment of the Bird Creek Basin — which stretches from the center of the city down to the southern edge — will cost the city more than $2.24 million.
The assessment of the Bird Creek Basin will be the second commissioned by the city. Officials contracted with the RJN Group of Dallas with the goal of finding problems in the system.
The Bird Creek system saw about 80 incidents where the system overflowed during the 2019 fiscal year alone. Officials said the city has seen over 470 overflows spread out between all of the wastewater systems since 2015.
“Overflows are often related to infiltration of rain or groundwater,” Assistant Public Works Director Kenton Moffett said. “The project looks for issues that might be allowing this infiltration into the sewer system. These issues include damage to the pipes, unknown connections to the drainage system, bellies in the pipe, intrusions into the pipe, blockages in the pipes, etc. These are handled in a myriad of ways on a case-by-case basis.”
Last year Temple was ordered to start these assessments by the Environmental Protection Agency after seeing a regular pattern of sewer overflows occurring throughout the city. The assessments are only one portion of EPA requirements.
City officials said the EPA looked into Temple’s water system in early 2017, issuing an administrative order for the city to reduce the number of overflows to an acceptable level by 2028.
The cost of the assessments are priced based upon the linear feet of the pipe, and involves a thorough review of all of the pipes in a given system.
“The assessments are very intense and include pipe video, manhole inspections, smoke testing, dye testing, pipe cleaning and hydraulic modeling,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. “A city crew typically follows the assessors around making repairs and assisting as needed.”
Work on the first basin in the study, Friar’s Creek Basin, was started in early 2019 with the cost of the city being about $900,000.
Officials hope to complete at least one or two of the assessments each year, with the next basin going to the Council at the end of next year.