BELTON — Councilmen David K. Leigh and Guy O’Banion on Tuesday flagged part of a planned 18-acre, South Belton residential development.
The proposed rental complex — located at 1700 Connell St. — includes 84 townhomes, single-family houses, duplexes and an apartment complex. The development is just south of the crossroads of Interstates 14 and 35.
Their concern was over the developer, Nilay Limbachiya of Austin, proposing each of the townhomes have their own lot so each unit can have a water meter.
“When we were meeting with him … he thought it would be easier if each unit had their own meter. The way to accomplish that was (through) individual lots,” Planning Director Cheryl Maxwell said.
That reasoning did not make sense to Leigh.
“The challenge with individual lots, in this case, is that those lots are then blocked — they don’t have road frontage. These are all private roads,” he said.
O’Banion and Leigh compared the planned townhouses to being like duplexes: The units all share a common roof, but each can have their own water meter. Leigh further explained that duplexes are platted on a single lot.
“I don’t know where we’re getting the need to have 84 lots,” Leigh said.
City Manager Sam Listi said the privately-maintained roads will not be a problem. He said city workers often check water meters at apartment complexes with private roads.
“A lot of these things will become more apparent in the platting of property,” Listi told the Belton Council.
The Council will consider a plat for the property later this year. The City Council Tuesday unanimously approved a zoning change for the tract. It is now a multi-family district; previously it was zoned for retail and single family housing.
Maxwell said details of the project are undetermined.
City spokesman Paul Romer said the platting process typically takes about six weeks.
Although the City Council changed the property’s zoning district, O’Banion said at this stage they typically have a good view of how a development will be platted.
“I’m saying that so we have those answers when we get to platting,” O’Banion said.