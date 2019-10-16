BELTON — A boil water notice for the Sherwood Shores 7 subdivision has been lifted.
The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. issued the notice Monday after a water line break.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 10/16/2019,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions can contact the Dog Ridge office at 254-939-6533 or general manager Lafonda Wilsey at 254-721-0401.
If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call 512-239-4691.