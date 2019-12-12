BELTON — The Texas Department of Public Safety in Bell County and the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Crimes Unit opened their new home Thursday.
Around 100 people — ranging from state troopers and police officers from the county’s major cities to elected officials — celebrated the opening of the Bell County Public Safety Center, 2501 S. Loop 121.
“As we stand before this incredible structure, it goes beyond the brick and mortar. It’s a representation of the strength, the courage and the dedication of our exceptional employees,” said Todd Snyder, DPS’s regional director for Central Texas. “It’s about their character, their selflessness, their integrity, and they represent the department’s core values day in and day out.”
The Bell County Public Safety Center is a collaboration between the state agency and the county government. The county built the facility for around $2 million. DPS, which occupies around 86 percent of the building, leases its space for around $18,000 monthly with a maintenance fee of $3,700.
“It’s really about the people — it is always about the people,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said of the new building.
The Commissioners Court and DPS talked for more than a year to combine the agency’s two law enforcement offices in Temple and Killeen into one central location in Belton.
Blackburn said Tim Brown, then a county commissioner, was key in the process. The county judge also thanked his predecessor, former Bell County Judge Jon Burrows, and former Commissioner John Fisher — both of whom did not attend the ceremony — for helping to lay the groundwork for the facility.
“This is a good fit. As an operational center, this is a great location … it is centrally located in the county, where it is perfect for an operational center for DPS,” Brown told the Telegram. “When we offered to partner with them early on, it was because we had a good fit. It’s going to be a great center. Working together, we probably got the best bang for the buck.”
Skylor Hearn, the deputy director of law enforcement services for DPS, looked to the future.
“We haven’t even cut the ribbon today and we are already talking about what we’re going to do on the driver’s license side,” he said. “We share the pain.”
That topic was on top of state Rep. Hugh Shine’s mind.
“Now that was the first question I had for Skylor when I came up here,” the Temple Republican said. “I said, ‘OK, we freed up space. Looks like we can start focusing on the DMV.’ I’m sure folks would really appreciate that.”
The 12,000-square foot structure — located on the Bell County Justice Center grounds — houses DPS’s law enforcement arm. The driver’s license offices in Temple and Killeen were unaffected by the move.
Blackburn had a realization as he spoke to the crowd gathered outside of the building.
“Now might be a good time to be going fast on the highway,” he joked.