A runner coming from near Hillsboro stopped in Temple on Monday as part of a 2,671-mile relay run that aims to follow the migration path of monarch butterflies.
This segment of the run, which had a single participant, is part of the Monarch Ultra relay run that goes from Ontario, Canada, to the Sierra Madre Mountains in Mexico — the route of the butterflies. The run is intended to bring awareness to the plight of the monarch butterfly and other pollinators who are gradually dying out.
“It’s not what we can do (for the monarchs),” team chef Gunther Schubert said. “We can’t change politics, we can’t go to Washington and make them change the laws. What we can do is raise awareness.”
The relay’s 2,671-mile run started on Sept. 19 in Peterborough, Ontario. The segment continues Tuesday starting in North Temple and extending to the northern side of Austin.
Each one-day segment of the run usually spans about 62.1 miles, with the run spanning a total of 47 days.
Fifty runners signed up for the run, while the Temple segment had one organizer running into the city.
Each segment is over 31 miles, slightly longer than a 26-mile marathon, project co-founder Carlotta James said. Due to the limited number of participants, James and organizer Clay Williams have ran some of the segments.
Williams, who ran Monday’s leg of the relay into Temple, has run four total legs as part of this run.
He said that his previous long-distance running experience was one of the things that helped him get through Monday’s run.
“(The run) was not bad,” Williams said. “I do a lot of trail running, so although there were some long hills they weren’t very steep.”
William’s 31-mile trek across part of Central Texas took him just over seven hours to complete — almost twice as long as some other runners in the relay, who have completed their segments in around 4½ hours.
The run’s organizers are documenting the journey of the runners and the butterflies. James said she hopes to have a feature-length documentary about the experience ready by next fall.
Although the amount of planning for the relay is extensive, James said she already wants to hold another run in two years.