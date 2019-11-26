Large brown paper bags filled with food and other items were gifts some Temple residents and homeless were looking for this Thanksgiving to make their lives a little bit easier.
The paper bags were handed out by the Temple HELP Center on Tuesday to help those in need. For the center, which is operated by the Hill Country Community Action Agency, it was the first year that they had done this sort of program.
The group started the day by giving away the bags at Feed My Sheep, and later relocated back to their building in downtown Temple at 604 N. Third St.
“Our main focus was the homeless people,” Aaron Day, HELP Center caseworker, said. “We knew it was going to be hard for them to get over (to our location). We loaded up my truck, and (our receptionist’s), and drove down to where we knew they would be at.”
Inside the gift bags, agency workers put in items such as food from their food pantry and toiletries. Caseworker Erica Griffin said three local groups, TXU Energy, Oncor Electric and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1820 helped donate for each bag.
“We reached out to a lot of the local organizations here to try and get donations for this event,” Griffin said. “The first company we reached out to was TXU and they are the ones who donated the blankets for this event. We reached out to the VFW here in Temple and they donated $500 donations to our cause, and they helped us out with a lot of the food and hygiene products.”
Bags distributed by the group were split between men and women, with each having slightly different products, such as shaving cream or deodorant.
While the HELP Center has given out free frozen turkeys in the past around Thanksgiving, this was not the case in this year’s bags.Griffin said part of the reason for this was the group wanted to target those who were homeless and might not have access to an oven, microwave or other means of heating up food.
Griffin estimated that the group was able to hand out at least 50 of their roughly 100 bags to the homeless and needy when they visited Feed My Sheep.
Griffin said she can already see the group doing similar bag giveaways again, even as soon as Christmas.
“We certainly would like to make this something annual that we can do,” Griffin said “We are already starting to think about what we can do for Christmas to help out. Maybe something very similar to this, and maybe add a little bit more to it if we can, depending if we get more donations as well.”