BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. on Wednesday lifted a boil water notice issued Sunday for the Sherwood Shores 7 subdivision.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 9/4/2019.
Customers with questions can contact the Dog Ridge Water Supply office at (254) 939-6533 or General Manager Lafonda Wilsey at (254) 721-0401.
If a customer wishes to reach TCEQ, they may call (512) 239-4691.