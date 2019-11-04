BELTON — Bell County is renewing its tax abatement policy.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said Texas law requires local governments to periodically reauthorize and update their tax abatement policies.
Monday was the first step toward that. The Commissioners Court held a public hearing on the revised policy. Two people spoke in favor — Belton City Manager Sam Listi and Belton Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Cynthia Hernandez.
“From what I can tell from the previous policy, I don’t think there are any significant, major changes,” Blackburn said of the update.
The policy sets minimums for a company to receive a tax abatement from the county government. For example, Blackburn said companies that want an abatement must pay their employees more than $12 an hour and offer a health benefit plan.
The percentage of a tax abatement that a company receives is based on real property improvements and the number of jobs created. It ranges from a 25 percent abatement for a $250,000 investment with 25 new jobs up to a 100 percent abatement for investments greater than $7.5 million with at least 126 new jobs.
This is the third revision of the policy, according to the proposed tax abatement update. The commissioners originally adopted it in 2009.
“This is an important economic development tool in our toolbox as we try to attract and retain jobs in our community,” Listi told the commissioners. “It’s a very, very important policy to continue to grow the tax base in the community.”
Cities and the Bell County government work closely when considering tax abatements, Listi and Blackburn said.
Cities take the lead on tax abatements, said Blackburn, a former city manager of Temple and Killeen. During that process, the county is constantly being updated, Listi added. Once a city council approves the abatement, the Commissioners Court usually follows suit.
Economic development corporations help in this process, too.
“The tax abatements are not ours to give,” Hernandez said. “We have to work closely with taxing entities to use this tool.”
The commissioners will consider adopting the updated policy Tuesday, Nov. 12, Blackburn said.