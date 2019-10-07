Music, tours and food are only some of the attractions that will be open to residents who come to Temple’s Santa Fe Plaza today.
These activities are all part of the city celebrating the official opening of the Santa Fe Plaza and its related projects. City officials say that they hope to show off the entire Santa Fe project with the celebration, not just the plaza.
“We just really want people to walk through not just the plaza, but the entire new trail portion as well,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said.
The celebration in the plaza, which is located at 301 Santa Fe Way, will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 8 p.m.
During the event, the surrounding Temple Independent School District building, Santa Fe Business Center and Santa Fe Depot and Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will all be open to the public.
At 6 p.m. the main event of the celebration will start with a performance by the Temple High School band, cheerleaders and dance team. Following this will be a speech by Temple Mayor Tim Davis and the ribbon cutting for the plaza.
Both a history of the Santa Fe Plaza and recognition of the city’s partners on the Santa Fe project will also be a part of this presentation.
After the ribbon cutting, the city has invited the Billy Holt Band to provide live entertainment. Also invited by the city will be several food trucks, which will be located at the Santa Fe Market Trail food truck lot.
Families with children are invited to play with the new playscapes that are located along the market trail.
The entire event will be free and open to the public.