The Angel Tree Program, along with The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, is one of The Salvation Army’s highest-profile Christmas efforts. Thousands of children across Texas will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to generous donors and the help of The Salvation Army.
Last year, more than 800 individuals in the Temple area were served by the Angel Tree.
“The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children and seniors experiencing financial hardship,” said Lt. Aaron Millin, Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope, commanding officer.
In order to qualify for the program parents apply by providing various pieces of documentation so that we can verify income, assistance received, etc., Millin said.
The families also provide clothing sizes and gift suggestions for donors to use when shopping for the angels.
“We’ll serve as many children as we have applications for,” said Lt. Chantel Millin, commanding officer. “Most of the gifts come from people adopting an angel from the Salvation Army’s Christmas tree.”
“There are usually a number of businesses who will call throughout the holiday season and adopt some angels,” Chantel Millin said. “The collected toys are gathered during their holiday parties and then dropped off to us.”
Angels that aren’t selected still receive gifts.
“All of our angels will have something, we make sure of that,” she said.
“The child’s wishes will be included on the paper angels hanging on the trees,” Chantel Millin said. “If they need something, like shoes or a coat, we’ll include that as well.”
If a child is a Spider-Man fan, they’ll be grateful for the gift, but possibly disappointed if they get Superman paraphernalia.
“It’s awesome to get something the child actually wants,” she said.
In addition to the Temple Angel Tree, there will be a second tree in Killeen for families in West Bell County. The two organizations merged earlier this year, with the Millins taking on the leadership of both. Eventually, the name will change to Bell County Salvation Army.
Applications for Angel Tree will be accepted in both Temple and Killeen 9 a.m.-1 p.m., starting today through Friday, and 4-7 p.m. Oct. 15-18. Applications will be taken in Killeen at The Salvation Army Family Store, 1306 E. Rancier Ave., as well as in Temple at the McLane Center of Hope, 419 W. Ave. G.
The following items will need to be presented by the parents:
Valid picture ID for parent or guardian attending the interview, proof of residence, such as lease, utility bill, or rent receipt with name and address; birth certificates for all children, proof of all sources of income for everyone in the household in the last 30 days, check stubs, SSI letter, disability letter, unemployment, child support, etc.; and proof of all government assistance, TANF, SNAP, Medicaid, WIC, Head Start, etc. If the parent is not the individual making the application, the applicant will need to bring proof of guardianship.
Volunteers are needed to take applications as well as in November and December to help manage Angel Tree locations by working to sort and distribute items received.
To volunteer with the Salvation Army at 254-774-9996 or email chantel.millin@uss.salvationarmy.org or visit the Salvation Army at 419 W Avenue G. Temple or 1306 East Rancier Ave., Killeen.