Infrastructure work is now being started by the city of Temple to get some sections of newly annexed land ready for development.
This comes after the Temple City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve the construction of more than a $1.48 million sewer and wastewater collection project. These new lines will now need to undergo the design process before they are constructed.
Construction of these two extensions will now go towards servicing the recently annexed land that will contain single family homes and space for a new middle school and elementary campus.
The newly annexed land, 137 acres, is located near the intersection of Barnhardt Road and Old State Highway 95 in South Temple.
The construction approved Thursday will be part of more than $10.5 million in public improvement projects that the city will participate in alongside the developer of the land, Short Term Lending GP. The city’s contribution to these improvements will not exceed 30 percent of the total cost, according to the city.
Project costs for these lines will account for about 14 percent of the overall cost.
While the Council has passed the resolution to fund these two extensions, the project still needs to be designed before work can start, City Engineer Richard Wilson said.
“Now that the precautionary agreement has been agreed to, we will solicit design proposals from our design consultant,” Wilson said. “The design period will probably be between six to nine months, and then construction will start after that. So (construction) will likely (start) in fiscal year 2021.”
During Thursday’s meeting, the City Council also approved the second reading of an ordinance that changed the zoning of this affected land from agricultural to planned development for single family and general retail. Of the 137 acres, 114 are planned to be used for single family, 21 for general retail and 2 for miniature storage warehouses.
The land also leaves room for an extension of East Blackland Road, which currently intersects with the property from its western side.
Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott said that he was happy with the move by the city, and their work alongside the school district.
“The city’s plans for infrastructure in the southeast quadrant are indicative of the partnership and coordination that exists between the city of Temple and the Temple Independent School District,” Ott said. “Temple ISD is fortunate to have healthy partnerships with the city of Temple, residential developers and area Realtors — we’re grateful for the opportunity to work alongside them for the improvement of our community.”