GRANGER — The Texas first lady stood on a small stage in a dance hall Tuesday to designate the town as one of Texas Main Street Program.
The Texas Main Street Program, part of the Texas Historical Commission, strives to help preserve and revitalize the downtowns of participating cities. Granger, with a population of 1,517, is now one of more than 90 towns across the state to receive the designation, and the support that comes along with it.
“The Main Street designation will not only help preserve (Granger’s) history and culture, but it will also help ensure more local and small businesses will thrive here,” Cecilia Abbott said.
The work is done by providing recourses and funding to both the participating towns and local businesses looking to restore their historic buildings. The Main Street project also aligns its values with the National Main Street Program, which focuses on a four-point approach of organization, promotion, design and economic vitality.
The program “allows a community to pull together and make a statement about the value of their community,” Texas Historical Commission Chairman John L. Nau III said. “It’s about community pride, but the underlying reason that it is good for the taxpayer of Texas is that it creates jobs and creates businesses. A lot of downtowns close, and this is a way to bring businesses back into the towns.”
Granger Mayor Trevor Cheatheam said efforts to have the city join the program started around five years ago with a push by city officials to inform residents about the program.
Work to restore Granger City Hall was the main driving force behind getting residents interested in restoration and redevelopment efforts, he said.
City Hall had a back wall fall down, but the building was later restored using grants from the Texas Historic Trust, Cheatheam said.
That effort helped residents understand what could be done in downtown Granger.
“Granger is growing, not fast, but we are growing,” Cheatheam said. “We are just wanting to revitalize and save the buildings we have here. I think we have lost 43, and that is a lot of lost history and culture.”
The city’s new Main Street Manager, Syrissa Dominguez, said plans are already underway by the city as part of the project.
Dominguez said that officials will soon start trying to figure out what residents want to see the city work on, and the types of businesses they want to attract.
Temple, which is also part of the program, was designated a Main Street City by the state in 2017 along with Pearsall. The two became the 88th and 89th cities to be designated.
The program in Temple, under the leadership of Main Street manager Dan Kelleher, has helped in the restoration of several downtown buildings, in addition to hosting events such as the Imagine the Possibilities Tour to attract new development.
In addition to Granger, the two other locations receiving the Main Street City designation this year are Houston’s Emancipation Ave. and the city of Mesquite, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. These three designations will push the number of these Main Street cities in Texas up to 92.