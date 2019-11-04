BARTLETT — The City of Bartlett shut off water lines at noon Monday to allow a contractor to make repairs for a leak in their main water tower, the Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department said.
“City workers worked on (the repairs) all weekend, and the water was restored to most people last night … but there was still a problem so they called in a contractor,” City Administrator Gayle Bielss said.
The shut-off comes days after the city of Bartlett issued a boil water notice via its website Thursday.
There is not currently a timeline regarding the repairs’ completion, but the boil water notice will still be in effect when water service is restored, Bielss added.
Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department’s Station No. 1 provided non-potable water Sunday and Monday for residents lacking water service. This water is not for human consumption and is intended for toilet flushing and other non-consumption needs only.
The water shut-off also forced Bartlett ISD to close campuses Monday, but is expected to resume classes as scheduled Tuesday, a statement posted to the district’s website said.
Bartlett ISD administration was not available for further comment.
Residents requiring further information are encouraged to call the city of Bartlett at 254-527-3219.