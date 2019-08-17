Central Texas homebuilders were honored with 2019 awards from the Texas Association of Builders.
Temple-based Omega Builders was the winner of the Volume Builder Grand Award, Medium (100-299 home volume). The company also won a Volume Builder award for Best Kitchen and Best Print Ad.
Omega employee Tammy Burgess was named Warranty Service Professional of the Year.
Megan Kiella, vice president of Kiella Homebuilders, was named a recipient of the 2019 Excellence Under 45 Award, which honors young professionals who have committed their time and efforts to the Texas building industry.
Carothers Executives Homes of Belton was winner of the Volume Builder award.
Women’s business seminar set Friday in Temple
A SheLeads365 seminar is planned at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center on Friday, Aug. 23.
The goal of the seminar, according to a press release, is to provide “effective tools and strategies for women to grow personally and professionally 365 days a year.”
Topsarge Business Solutions announced its partnership with Kansas-based Patton Leadership Consulting for the event.
SheLeads365 was developed by U.S. Army veteran Cynthia Patton to allow women to reflect on how they spend their time each day and on one’s greatest strengths, the release said. The seminar builds on the foundation of women leaders living healthy and well.
Patton said she believes the benefit of attending is to “discover the strengths you share with powerful women.”
Attendees reportedly will hear from other women leaders from the community on different journeys and learn how to better manage work-life balance.
Budgeting, credit repair classes scheduled
Workforce Solutions of Texas will have free classes on basic budgeting and credit repair this month.
The basic budgeting class will be 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23. The guest speaker will be financial coach Kristine Seale.
A credit repair workshop will be 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30. Gerald Williams, a credit repair advisor, will be the speaker.
The free classes are open to the public.
Both classes will be at the Workforce Solutions of Texas, 201 W. Ave. A in Temple.
For information, contact Loretta Garcia at 254-742-4554 or email her at Loretta0921@workforcelink.com.