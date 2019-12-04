Turnout was high at a meeting Tuesday night as Temple residents flocked to see if their homes or businesses were in the way of a proposed new road.
Temple officials, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation, held the meeting for residents to voice their thoughts about the next phases of the Outer Loop West project. Officials asked residents to give input on which of the three project designs they thought worked best.
A section of Old Waco Road will be extended from Jupiter Drive on the city’s north side to south Interstate 35.
“With the growth Temple has seen recently, the city remains committed to expanding capacity and connectivity through major infrastructure improvements,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. “The Outer Loop project will provide another arterial roadway west of Loop 363 to connect drivers in West Temple to both south I-35 and north I-35, which will help alleviate pressure on existing high-traffic corridors like West Adams Avenue.”
The meeting at Joe M. Pirtle Elementary School presented three different alternatives on how Old Waco Road would intersect with I-35 and how much each would cost. Options ranged from $28.9 million to $37.4 million, and each would affect landowners differently.
Residents were concerned how the new road would move through privately owned land.
Danny Holt, who owns a wholesale business near one of the planned routes, said he wished the road was made to curve just a little bit to the side so it hit his property. For Holt, money was not the only motivator in this wish, but a hope for his business to be taken instead of the other businesses that are currently in the way.
“It isn’t that I necessarily want to sell my place, I just see eight or 10 businesses in the way instead of just one,” Holt said. “My deal is that if they need part of my place I will work with it, just as long as they have an exit there so people can come see me.”
For Arnold and Bennie Bragewitz, whose property would be affected by all three plans, they are most worried about the first proposal that would go through their property. The other two plans would only take off a small corner.
While the couple is concerned about the city’s future plans, Arnold said he understands the process and is prepared to accept what the city has planned.
“At our age I am not really too upset about it,” Arnold said. “It is progress, and this is going to happen. All you can really do is just say ‘OK.’”
Once the final path for the road is decided by the city, after the public input, there are plans for another public meeting to be held. That meeting will be used to determine more specifics about the project and see what residents want to do with the plan.