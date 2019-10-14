BELTON — Waste Management will continue to pick up residents’ curb-side trash for the next five years, but expect a few minor changes.
The Belton City Council recently finalized a new, five-year contract with the garbage pickup company. It was approved in a 6-0 vote, with Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter absent. The contract also includes two one-year renewals.
The new contract mirrors the current one, which started in 2013.
“We did extend it one year. That was in 2018. It comes to an end of this calendar year so in December the agreement will end,” City Clerk Amy Casey said earlier this month.
Normal weekly garbage collection and bi-weekly recycling will continue.
The most obvious change that residents and commercial customers will see when the contract goes into effect Jan. 1 is an increased fee. The residential monthly fee will be bumped up 18 cents to $17.34; currently it is $17.16.
Small commercial customers will pay $42.15 a month for trash pickup — a $5.05 increase from the current rate of $37.10.
There will be two major changes bulk waste.
One, they will be able to have up to 4 cubic yards of bulk with a 50-lb. weight limit for each item, and place any size mattress or couch for curbside pickup.
Two, the city-hosted bulk collection at the Public Works Yard, 1502 Holland Road, will be hosted by Waste Management. The event occurs every other month.
“We have negotiated with Waste Management to do the bi-monthly bulk events like we’re doing now,” Casey said. “They will be staffed by four Waste Management employees and two city employees. It will include five 30-yard roll-off containers, and (it will cost) $450 per haul for any additional containers.”
After the city hashes out an agreement with Municipal Utility District No. 1, residents of Three Creeks — the sprawling subdivision located off of Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road — will be able to participate. MUD No. 1 is the entity that provides water and sewer services to the subdivision.
Earlier this year, the City Council considered contracting a different recycling and trash pickup service. One suggestion at a March meeting included starting a city-run garbage service.
“The city of Temple took it in internally,” then Finance Director Brandon Bozon said, explaining that was done as Belton’s neighboring city sought solid waste service bids. “They still went and allowed outside contractors to bid on the contract. Their staff just created their own competitive proposal to bid on that.”
An eight-person committee selected Waste Management from a field of four candidates.