After more than five months of being in service, the city of Temple’s new app has helped residents deal with hundreds of local issues.
This app, Track Temple, was first released by the city at the beginning of May, with the goal of allowing residents to better communicate with the city. The app allows residents to interact with a variety of city resources and look up information from their devices.
“City departments have many different programs and resources available to residents,” Heather Bates, director of marketing and communication for Temple, said in a news release. “We thought it would be great to have a central location to find resources without having to scour the website.”
Available services from the application include viewing a city event calendar, looking up city ordinances, finding city council districts and submitting requests for city maintenance.
Over the past five months the application has been downloaded 243 times by residents, with the city receiving over 900 requests for work to be done. City spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said departments take care of every request by residents, as long as those requests fall within the jurisdiction of the city.
While 243 downloads is small in comparison to the more than 80,000 estimated residents of the city, Temple officials said that there were no initial goals for number of users, just the urge to help.
While the city has previously received requests from residents about needed maintenance or other issues, Simmons said the app helps organize and track the current status of these requests.
“Our citizens are the eyes and ears of the city, and we created the Track Temple app to give them an easy way to notify us of any maintenance issues they encounter around town,” Simmons said. “This new tool helps us in maintaining the visual standards and quality of life that city of Temple residents have come to expect.”
When reporting a problem in the city, the app helps the user refine their problem with a series of menus. These range from reporting what type of code compliance a resident may have seen to letting animal control know about a loose animal.
While the overall application has not received any updates, the city has started further refining some of the fields based on request that have been made over the past five months.
APP START
The Track Temple app is currently available to download on both Apple and Android devices, while an online version of the app can be accessed through a portal at https://bit.ly/2BGZMaw.