BELTON — Bell County vehicle registration and tax assessor-collector’s offices will be closed Wednesday, according to a new release.
Clerks in the four offices across the county will participate in a staff enrichment day. They will receive training in several different areas. The offices will reopen Thursday.
“This training is part of an ongoing effort to keep staff informed on changes in law resulting from the Texas 86th Legislative Session, as well as educating clerks on cybersecurity and customer service strategies,” Bell County Tax Assessor Collector Shay Luedeke said
The offices are: the Belton Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave.; the Bell County Killeen Annex; 307 Priest Dr.; the Bell County Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.; and the Fort Hood Office in the Visitor Control Center, located at the Main Gate, Building 69004.
“I want to urge our customers to please come in on Tuesday to conduct any urgent business they may have,” Luedeke said. “Bell County and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles does not anyone to face late penalties while our offices are closed.”
If you need to renew your vehicle registration, you can visit one of the limited service locations in grocery stores across Bell County. Those include Brookshire Brothers, 215 Mill Creek Dr. in Salado; H-E-B Plus, 2509 N. Main St. in Belton; H-E-B at 3002 S. 31st St. in Temple; and H-E-B at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.